BERLIN May 9 Volkswagen's luxury
car brand Audi outsold market leader BMW for the first
time in more than a year in April as continued high demand from
China, the United States and Russia boosted vehicle sales.
Deliveries of Audi cars and sport-utility vehicles increased
14.4 percent in April to 125,200 units, the company said in a
statement published on Wednesday.
BMW said yesterday that its BMW brand vehicle sales rose 7.4
percent, about half of Audi's pace, to 121,476 cars.
A spokeswoman for Audi said by telephone that monthly sales
at the VW unit last eclipsed rival BMW in January 2011.
