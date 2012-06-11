BERLIN, June 11 Volkswagen's luxury
division Audi increased sales last month by 13.7 percent to
128,900 cars and sport-utility vehicles, a new record for the
month of May, the company said on Monday.
Ingolstadt, Germany-based Audi now aims to raise full-year
deliveries to 1.4 million cars from 1.3 million in 2011, relying
on demand from China and the United States. Five-month sales
rose 12.1 percent to 600,200 vehicles.
Audi has to date refrained from setting a numerical target
for 2012 deliveries and merely said it wants to outpace the
global passenger-car market, which it expects to expand about 4
percent this year.
"The current order intake proves that for the first half of
the year, we will exceed our expectations in all regions," sales
chief Peter Schwarzenbauer was quoted as saying.
