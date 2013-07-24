BERLIN, July 24 Volkswagen's luxury
division Audi will hit its sales target of 1.5 million cars in
2013, two years earlier than planned, its Chief Executive Rupert
Stadler said in an interview in Handelsblatt.
Audi, benefiting from strong deliveries in China and the
United States, increased half-year sales 6.4 percent to 780,500
autos, narrowing the gap with luxury market leader BMW
to 24,000, from 85,000 at the end of last year.
Ingolstadt-based Audi, which eclipsed Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz in 2011 as the world's No. 2 premium automaker,
has a goal of increasing sales to over 2 million by 2020 and
snatch the sales crown from BMW.
A spokesman for Audi could not immediately be reached for
comment.
