* Audi runs 53 extra shifts Jan-April in Germany
* Audi expects special shifts to continue post-April
* Audi global sales due on Monday, April 7
BERLIN, April 6 German luxury carmaker Audi
said it may further increase production in its home
market during the second quarter after adding shifts in past
months on strong demand for premium cars from China and Europe.
The Volkswagen-owned manufacturer is running 53 additional
production shifts at its two biggest Germany-based plants in
Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm between January and the end of April,
a spokeswoman told Reuters on Sunday, confirming a report
published in weekly magazine Automobilwoche.
"I'm pretty sure that special-shift operations will
continue" beyond April, the spokeswoman said. "The situation
continues to look very stable."
Ingolstadt-based Audi has yet to work out details of further
additional shifts with labour representatives, the spokeswoman
said, adding that the 53 special shifts agreed for the first
four months are all run on weekend days.
Audi, the main contributor to VW group profit, increased
sales in its No. 1 market China by 37 percent in March to 47,636
vehicles. The company is due to publish global
first-quarter deliveries on Monday.
Audi, the world's second-biggest luxury carmaker, may
outsell third-placed rival Mercedes-Benz for a fourth
straight year in 2014, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler was quoted
by Automobilwoche as saying in an interview.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)