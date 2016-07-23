FRANKFURT, July 23 Audi aims to have three
electric car models by 2020 and for electric vehicles to account
for 25 to 30 percent of its sales by 2025, Chief Executive
Rupert Stadler told a German newspaper.
Audi's electric cars push, reported by Reuters earlier this
week, is part of a strategic overhaul following the emissions
scandal at parent Volkswagen.
Under the plan, which Stadler presented to Audi managers
this week, the group will focus more resources on electric cars,
digital services and autonomous driving.
Audi plans to set up a subsidiary, to be called SDS Company,
to develop an autonomous car, Stadler told daily Heilbronner
Stimme in an interview published on Saturday.
"This is about a robot car that may not even need a steering
wheel or pedals, so it's ideal for urban traffic," he said,
adding Audi was still looking for joint venture partners who
would help with the technology.
In return for stepping up its focus on electric vehicles,
autonomous driving and digital services, Audi will seek to
reduce complexity in other areas, Stadler said.
"We have discussed what would happen if we dropped the
two-door version of the A3. I think we would barely lose any
customers. We'd rather invest the money that is freed up in new
models and other derivatives," Stadler said.
