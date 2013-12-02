BERLIN Dec 2 Volkswagen's Audi luxury division will assemble the new Q1 sport-utility vehicle at its main factory in Ingolstadt from 2016, the carmaker said on Monday.

The Q1, adding to Audi's Q3, Q5 and Q7 current SUV offerings, will aim to compensate the manufacturer's key plant, employing about 37,000 workers, for losing production of the Q5 compact SUV to a new factory in Mexico, according to a statement.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)