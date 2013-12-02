BRIEF-Doctorglasses Chain sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to up 11.1 pct to 39.2 pct
BERLIN Dec 2 Volkswagen's Audi luxury division will assemble the new Q1 sport-utility vehicle at its main factory in Ingolstadt from 2016, the carmaker said on Monday.
The Q1, adding to Audi's Q3, Q5 and Q7 current SUV offerings, will aim to compensate the manufacturer's key plant, employing about 37,000 workers, for losing production of the Q5 compact SUV to a new factory in Mexico, according to a statement.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to fluctuate by -14.8 percent to 14.8 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 31 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (27 million yuan)