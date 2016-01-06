BERLIN Jan 6 Audi aims to increase
the share of electric cars to a quarter of its U.S. deliveries
by about 2026 as the luxury brand steps up efforts to improve
battery technology, the head of its U.S. operations said on
Wednesday.
Audi is developing battery packs in-house while forging
"tight relationships" with leading battery makers to underpin "a
lasting and sustainable strategic shift," Audi's U.S. chief
Scott Keogh said at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las
Vegas.
Audi, the flagship brand of German carmaker Volkswagen
<VOWG_p,DE>, was previously reluctant to embrace the technology
but the emissions scandal at its parent is casting a shadow over
the diesel vehicle industry and raising carmakers' appetite for
electrified alternatives.
"We further intend to ensure Audi electric vehicle drivers
can enjoy robust fast-charging networks across America and in
Europe," Keogh said. "This direction is right for the times and
right for the market."
Audi's U.S. sales rose 11 percent last year to a record
202,202 cars.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)