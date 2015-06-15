BERLIN, June 15 Germany's Audi said
on Monday sales in China slipped 1.6 percent in May, the first
drop in the luxury carmaker's biggest market in more than two
years.
Deliveries in China fell to 47,410 cars and sport-utility
vehicles from 48,174 a year earlier, the first decline since
February 2013, a spokeswoman said.
Global sales still edged up 1.2 percent last month to
153,850 cars, fueled by gains in Western Europe and the United
States, Volkswagen's flagship division said, with five-month
deliveries up 4.3 percent at a record 744,900 cars.
German rival BMW last week posted the first drop
in Chinese sales at its core brand in over a decade whereas
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz expanded deliveries further.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by
Jonathan Gould)