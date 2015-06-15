BERLIN, June 15 Germany's Audi said on Monday sales in China slipped 1.6 percent in May, the first drop in the luxury carmaker's biggest market in more than two years.

Deliveries in China fell to 47,410 cars and sport-utility vehicles from 48,174 a year earlier, the first decline since February 2013, a spokeswoman said.

Global sales still edged up 1.2 percent last month to 153,850 cars, fueled by gains in Western Europe and the United States, Volkswagen's flagship division said, with five-month deliveries up 4.3 percent at a record 744,900 cars.

German rival BMW last week posted the first drop in Chinese sales at its core brand in over a decade whereas Daimler's Mercedes-Benz expanded deliveries further. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by Jonathan Gould)