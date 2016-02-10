BERLIN Feb 10 Audi outsold luxury-car champion BMW in January, benefiting from strong demand for its sport-utility vehicles (SUV) in Europe and China.

Volkswagen's flagship premium brand sold a record 143,150 cars last month, a 4 percent increase on year-ago levels, Audi said on Wednesday, powered by models including the Q5 and Q7 SUVs.

That compares with a 7.5 percent gain at the BMW brand to 133,883 autos. BMW group sales including the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands rose at the same pace, to 152,879 models, the Munich-based company said earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)