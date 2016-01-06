BERLIN Jan 6 Audi increased global
sales by about 3.5 percent to a new record of more than 1.8
million cars last year, powered by double-digit growth in the
United States, the automaker said.
Audi's deliveries in the world's second-biggest car market,
where some of its diesel models have been found to carry illicit
emissions-control devices, rose 11 percent to 202,000 autos in
2015, weekly magazine Wirtschaftswoche reported earlier on
Wednesday, together with the full-year tally.
A spokeswoman at Ingolstadt-based Audi confirmed the report,
saying that official sales data will be released on Friday. Audi
increased global deliveries 10.5 percent in 2014 to 1.74
million.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Victoria Bryan)