BERLIN, Feb 9 Audi outsold
Mercedes-Benz in January as demand in China and the United
States helped Volkswagen's flagship division post record sales
and analysts said the lead over its German rival may widen.
Audi said on Monday sales rose 10 percent last month to
137,700 cars and sport-utility vehicles with the world's two
largest car markets and Germany all posting double-digit gains.
Audi sold 15 percent more vehicles in China, its No. 1
market, even though overall demand there is slowing, and managed
4.7 percent growth in Europe despite a 13 percent slide in
Russia.
"We have made a good start to the year although global
economic uncertainties remain considerable," Audi sales chief
Luca de Meo said, adding that January sales laid the ground for
another increase in volumes this year.
With overhauls of its top-selling A4 saloon and the flagship
Q7 SUV coming to dealerships this year, and more SUV offerings
in the pipeline, Audi's advantage over Mercedes may expand to
178,000 cars by 2020 from 136,000 last year, research firm IHS
Automotive said.
By comparison, the gap between the top-selling luxury car
maker BMW and Audi may widen to 92,000 vehicles from 69,000, IHS
said, leaving the pecking order in the three-way German contest
unchanged.
Audi said January sales benefited from strong momentum for
the enhanced A3 compact series and the revamped TT sports car.
Mercedes last Friday posted record sales of
125,865 models in January, a 14 percent gain from a year
earlier.
BMW is expected to publish its January deliveries
later this week.
