(Adds analyst comment, Mercedes comparison and background.)
BERLIN May 8 Audi posted another
double-digit sales gain in April even as its product cycle has
peaked, keeping German rival Mercedes-Benz with
refreshed models at bay.
Deliveries at the Volkswagen-owned brand rose 11.6 percent
to 149,050 autos, the fourth-strongest rate of increase in the
past 15 months, extending the year-to-date tally to 561,900, the
world's No. 2 luxury carmaker said on Thursday.
That compares with a 14.2 percent rise to 133,077 cars in
April at Mercedes which is boasting a spate of redesigned models
to recoup ground after dropping to third place in luxury sales
rankings behind Audi in 2011.
"Such strong growth rates are positively surprising," said
Frankfurt-based Commerzbank analyst Sascha Gommel. "Audi's model
range is relatively old compared with Mercedes and BMW."
Besides the newly-revamped A3 compact line, April volume was
driven by the Q3 compact SUV and the A4 and A6 station wagons,
all of which have been selling in core European markets for more
than 2.5 years.
"We continue to beat our own targets with the strong result
in April that builds on first-quarter double-digit growth," Audi
sales chief Luca de Meo said.
Having doubled model lines and deliveries over the past
decade to narrow the sales gap on luxury car market leader BMW,
Audi is facing a barren spell on products just as core European
markets are recovering.
Planned overhauls of the top-selling A4 saloon and the Q7
SUV will be pushed into 2015 as the cars need to be reworked,
company sources told Reuters. Audi mentioned the station wagon
version of the overdue A4 as one model driving April volume.
Ingolstadt-based Audi aims to increase deliveries beyond
last year's record 1.58 million autos in 2014, as it eyes a
target of at least 2 million cars in 2020.
Rival BMW is expected to publish global sales data
for April next week.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Thomas Atkins and
William Hardy)