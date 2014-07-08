UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
By Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger
INGOLSTADT, July 8 Audi expects to "significantly" beat last year's global sales figure, the carmaker's chief executive said in an interview, effectively lifting the brand's full-year target.
"We will significantly exceed 1.6 million units this year," Audi CEO Rupert Stadler told Reuters on Monday at the carmaker's base in Ingolstadt.
Volkswagen's luxury flagship has expected to increase global deliveries in 2014 beyond last year's 1.57 million sales. The CEO's comments give the first specification to date of Audi's sales target. (Editing by Arno Schuetze)
