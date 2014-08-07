* Audi's 144,000 July car sales beat Mercedes's 130,003
* Audi 7-month sales up 11 pct to record 1.01 mln
* Russia slumps 12 pct in July after modest June, May falls
(Adds peer comparison, detail on Russia sales and background)
BERLIN, Aug 7 Audi outsold closest
rival Mercedes-Benz for a seventh straight month this
year, with its deliveries rising almost 10 percent in July as a
strong showing in the United States and China offset slumping
demand in Russia.
Volkswagen's flagship luxury brand posted a 9.7 percent rise
in sales to 144,000 cars and sport-utility vehicles, as
double-digit percentage gains in the United States, China and
Brazil outweighed a 12 percent drop in Russia, Audi said on
Thursday.
Audi's seven-month sales increased 11 percent to a record
1.01 million autos, keeping the brand on track to push full-year
deliveries "significantly" above 1.6 million.
German rival Mercedes-Benz, which dropped behind Audi into
third place in 2011 in the global premium sales race, posted a
11.3 percent gain in July deliveries to 130,003.
Germany's three major premium carmakers, Audi,
Mercedes-Benz, and leader BMW have closed in on each
other this year, with Audi narrowing its six-month sales gap
with BMW to 17,000 cars from 24,000 a year ago. BMW is expected
to publish July sales this week.
Audi's year-to-date sales lead over Mercedes has narrowed
marginally to 99,827 cars, compared with 100,561 a year ago,
according to company records.
Ingolstadt-based Audi, the main contributor to VW group
profit, is grappling with a deepening slump in demand in Russia,
where sales plunged 12 percent last month to 2,600 models,
following declines of 3.3 percent and 4.2 percent respectively
in June and May.
Audi last year started production at parent VW's Russian
plant in Kaluga to serve demand for the A6, A7 and A8 high-end
models as well as the Q5 and Q7 SUVs.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark
Potter)