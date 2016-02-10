* Audi, BMW have single-digit gains vs 20 pct at Mercedes
* Mercedes catching up fast in China
* Mercedes may snatch luxury crown in 2016 -analyst
(Adds peer comparison, analyst comment)
BERLIN, Feb 10 Germany's Audi and
BMW sold fewer vehicles in January than luxury rival
Mercedes-Benz, which has benefited from a continued surge in
Chinese demand for its compact cars and sport-utility vehicles
(SUV).
Volkswagen's flagship division Audi and BMW, the world's
biggest luxury carmaker, on Wednesday both posted single-digit
gains in Chinese deliveries, which are dwarfed by the 52 percent
jump at Mercedes reported last week.
Global sales at Audi, which slipped behind Mercedes last
year for the first time since 2010, rose 4 percent from year-ago
levels to a record 143,150 cars, the automaker said, powered by
redesigned versions of its top-selling A4 saloon and the
flagship Q7 SUV.
Munich-based BMW posted a 7.5 percent increase to 133,883
cars at its core brand and predicted the "positive trend" to
continue through 2016 despite volatility in many markets such as
Russia, Brazil and China.
Mercedes, which has reported a 20 percent increase in
January sales to 150,814 cars, has benefited from surging demand
for its new C-Class midsized saloon and expects further tailwind
this year from the launch of a new E-Class model.
"Mercedes still has the strongest product momentum and
should come out on top of global sales rankings at the end of
2016," Hamburg-based M.M. Warburg analyst Marc-Rene Tonn said,
citing the brand's comeback in China.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)