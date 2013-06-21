* Audi has faced criticism for lack of innovation
* Hackenberg led development of cost-friendly production
* Considered close confidant of VW chairman
FRANKFURT, June 21 Volkswagen's Audi
division on Friday confirmed it has appointed Ulrich
Hackenberg as head of research and development, replacing
Wolfgang Duerheimer, who is being moved to another post.
Hackenberg will start his new job next month and take on the
additional responsibility of coordinating development among VW's
various brands on a group level.
Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler interpreted the
63-year-old's appointment as a signal of the luxury marque's
importance to Volkswagen. "This strengthens the role of our
brand within the overall group," he said.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Hackenberg would replace
Duerheimer, who spent only 10 months on the job amid growing
criticism that Audi was losing the race for innovation to larger
rival BMW. Spiegel Online had earlier reported on
Duerheimer's demotion.
Hackenberg will be returning to Audi, where he was
responsible for introducing a new flexible and cost-effective
production method based on a so-called modular toolkit that was
later refined and adopted by the rest of the group.
These toolkits, known as MLB for larger vehicles and MQB for
smaller ones, increase the commonality not only between VW's
brands but across entire vehicle segments, allowing the group to
lower purchasing costs and reduce manufacturing time.
Volkswagen, which traditionally stood for over-engineered
vehicles, is now increasingly being considered a cost leader
thanks to the MQB toolkit that Morgan Stanley estimates will
create annual gross savings of $19 billion over the next few
years.
Hackenberg assumed his current post as VW brand R&D chief in
early 2007 after following then-Audi CEO Martin Winterkorn to
VW's group headquarters as part of a shake-up that lifted
Winterkorn to the top of Europe's largest carmaker.
Engine development chief Hans-Jakob Neusser will succeed
Hackenberg as VW brand R&D chief, VW said on Friday.
