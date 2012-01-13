* J.P. Morgan Securities, Credit Suisse among the underwriters

Jan 13 Audience Inc, an audio software provider for mobile phones, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The California-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a filing that J.P. Morgan Securities, Credit Suisse Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc were underwriting the IPO.

Audience intends to use the proceeds from the offering for research and development activities and expansion into new markets.

The company that counts HTC and Apple Inc among its customers, hopes to get listed on the Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADNC."

Audience did not reveal in the filing how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.