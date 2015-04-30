April 30 Audio-chip maker Knowles Corp said will buy peer Audience Inc in a cash and stock deal worth $85 million, excluding its $44 million cash balance.

Knowles said it will pay $2.50 in cash and $2.50 in stock for each Audience share held.

The deal is at a 9 percent discount to the stock's close on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)