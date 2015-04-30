BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
April 30 Audio-chip maker Knowles Corp said will buy peer Audience Inc in a cash and stock deal worth $85 million, excluding its $44 million cash balance.
Knowles said it will pay $2.50 in cash and $2.50 in stock for each Audience share held.
The deal is at a 9 percent discount to the stock's close on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: