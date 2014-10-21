FRANKFURT Oct 21 German engineering group Siemens is in advanced talks to sell its hearing-aids business for more than 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), two people familiar with the matter said.

Siemens this year announced plans to list its audiology unit, but declining equity markets have made such a move less attractive. Sources told Reuters in August the group was renewing efforts to divest the unit.

Private-equity firm EQT Partners AB is the frontrunner in the sales negotiations, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

A deal could be reached within the next few weeks, it said.

Siemens and EQT declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7859 euro) (Reporting by Freya Berry, Alexander Hübner, Jens Hack and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Pravin Char)