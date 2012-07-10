FRANKFURT, July 10 German banks and insurers
will not need to take uniform writedowns on Spanish assets in
the second quarter, the German auditors association IdW said.
"We do not have the issue right now that we would have to
write down Spain uniformly", IdW board member Klaus-Peter Feld
said on Tuesday.
Instead, writedowns had to be discussed on the level of
individual Spanish assets such as in the case of the lender
Bankia, which has asked for billions of state aid, he
added.
IdW sets standards for financial reporting in Germany.
Last year, IdW published guidelines asking German banks and
insurers to uniformly write down Greeks assets in three steps
months before the actual Greek debt swap.
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Arno Schuetze)