* Market seen growing to $1.5 billion by 2015
* Sector waiting for better technology to make next leap
* Tablets key for sector to develop
By Harro Ten Wolde and Tarmo Virki
FRANKFURT/HELSINKI, June 21 One day in March
2000, just days before the dot-com bubble began its journey back
to earth, German engineer Thomas Alt first glimpsed the future
of technology.
"Do you know augmented reality?" his boss at Volkswagen
asked.
He did not.
"Neither do I, but you are about to, because this will be
your project," he said, dropping a stack of papers on his desk.
For the next three years, Alt developed a technology that
overlays text or graphics on real-life images and objects. The
resulting hybrid can be viewed on a smartphone, tablet or PC
screen, and soon - the tech geek's fantasy - through dedicated
specs.
Today, 37-year-old Alt partly owns Munich-based Metaio, one
of the leading companies in the rapidly growing augmented
reality (AR) industry. Along with dozens of other products, Alt
has created an AR manual for Audi cars.
No more leafing through a crumpled manual to find out why
the aircon's blowing hot in August. Point your phone at the
offending gadget, and instructions pop up on the screen.
Augmented reality has been called the eighth mass medium,
after print, recordings, cinema, radio, television, Internet and
mobile phones.
By reaching out to media companies, the industry, which was
a collection of smartphone apps generating less than $2 million
in 2010, is on the verge of becoming a real business worth
perhaps $1.5 billion in 2015.
"In the early days, we were talking about visionary ideas
for the future. Today we come up with business models and
products," said Maarten Lens-FitzGerald, co-founder and general
manager at Layar, a Dutch start-up.
Layar, whose software has been downloaded more than 20
million times, hooking 3 million active users, has the world's
most used consumer AR application, a reality browser that helps
find services nearby, acquiring info on anything from favourite
restaurants to networking opportunities via a mobile camera.
"We are actually making money and are becoming a little
boring. But that is what the industry needs right now," said
Lens-FitzGerald. "We actually try to hold back on visionary
ideas. We are getting out of the gimmicky stuff."
Layar's demonstration video went viral in 2009. It showed
period houses as seen from a boat on Amsterdam's canals. By
pointing a camera at the houses, information about which were
for sale and their prices is layered on the camera image.
Not for the faint-hearted, but another eye-opener for the
house hunter, SpotCrime, by Popvox, will people the scene with
the stylised muggers, murderers and burglars that have graced
the neighbourhood, too.
CHIPS WITH VIRTUALLY EVERYTHING
Sector executives speaking at the Reuters Media and
Technology summit said most interest for their products came
from the publishing industry and e-commerce.
Sweden's Ikea, famed for its low-price flat-pack furniture,
has an app that lets you point a camera at a spot in your room
and overlays an image of the furniture you are thinking of
buying. Assembly is still down to you.
Heavy hitters are now throwing their weight behind the
concept. Qualcomm, the top wireless chip maker, has
bought up AR assets and opened its platform for software
developers in 2010. ARM is also adding AR features to
the chips it designs.
Chipmaker Intel has invested $14 million in Layar
through its venture arm and is looking to add AR features to its
chips.
Intel anticipated that ways of controlling a phone without
touching it, such as by voice or by gesture, would be the next
big developments.
The challenge is to make money out of those features.
"We would certainly anticipate a sharp rise in service
adoption, although we would suggest that, given the continued
uncertainty surrounding optimal monetisation models, 2015
revenues are unlikely to exceed the $1.5 billion," said Juniper
Research director Windsor Holden.
Laurence Tetrel Poupart, chief operating officer at Total
Immersion, one of AR's front runners, agrees.
The company has been around since 1999 and expects to double
sales next year to 20 million euros, but Tetrel Poupart said the
technology has a little further to go to become a reliable
moneyspinner.
"We would definitely like to go for the virtual trying on of
clothes, but some technical issues need to be resolved," she
said, adding that the company needed faster chips to make the
'virtual dressing room' take off.
"We don't want you to see whether the clothing suits you but
that it actually fits. We don't want it to be a gimmick, we want
to have true usage, to reduce the return rate for the e-commerce
merchants."
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY
Simpler applications have found their way to consumers, and
businesses are very keen to use them.
Thomas Alt's Audi manual is one example. Another is a Layar
application that helps publishers more easily link print and
digital content. By pointing their smartphones at a magazine,
readers can get information about products featured in articles,
and go on to buy them.
"At the same time, companies get loads of feedback about
consumer behaviour, which they can use for marketing purposes,"
said Alt, who has also developed a similar product for German
magazine Stern, owned by Bertelsmann's Gruner + Jahr publishers.
Currently more than 10 million German magazines with AR
features hit the shelves every month, including titles from
publisher Axel Springer.
Companies are lining up to use the technology, said Tetrel
Poupart. "But we are now in a phase that we need to discourage
companies from going for another gimmick."
Total Immersion has seen strong interest in its software,
which allows consumers to try on glasses without physically
touching them.
There is still a long way to go before augmented reality
catches up with the movies, however; it is nearly three decades
since Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator viewed
mission-critical data and images projected on the inside of his
aviator shades.
Google has launched what it has dubbed "Project Glass" to
develop such features, but it is viewed as a long shot.
"Since I started, this has been the ultimate dream in the
industry. I don't buy it so much," Tetrel Poupart said.
"It makes you dizzy. I think we should use augmented reality
in a more simple way and use the tablet. The tablet is a key
device. It is here."
Eventually she expects traditional television screens -
connected to the Internet with a built-in camera - to be a
significant driver for both AR and the e-commerce industry.
"You use your television set as a mirror, trying on and
ordering your clothes from your home."
Buyer beware - if the trend continues, you'll have nowhere
to go to wear them.
