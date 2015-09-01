Sept 1 One Equity Partners, the former
middle-market private equity arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co,
is acquiring Augusta Columbia Capital, a buyout firm focused on
technology investing, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The parties are likely to announce the merger later on
Tuesday, according to the sources, who requested anonymity ahead
of an official statement. One Equity and Augusta provided no
immediate comment.
Augusta Columbia co-founder Chip Schorr will join One
Equity, according to the sources. He was previously a senior
managing director at Blackstone Group LP, where he
focused on technology investing. He was also a managing partner
at buyout firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd, where he worked with
Dick Cashin, a former Olympic rower who founded One Equity and
became its president.
One Equity, which separated from JPMorgan in early 2015,
manages $3.5 billion in equity capital and will increase its
technology expertise with the deal. Augusta Capital has been
focused on investing in middle-market technology companies and
corporate carve-outs or divestments.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)