June 23 Augusta Resource Corp said it
agreed to be bought by HudBay Minerals Inc
after the company raised its offer to buy Augusta shares it does
not already own.
The revised offer values Augusta at about C$555 million
($511 million), HudBay said. HudBay, a base metal miner, owns
about 16 percent of Augusta.
Under the offer, Augusta shareholders will receive 0.17 of a
warrant to buy one HudBay share for each Augusta share in
addition to the original offer of 0.315 HudBay shares per
Augusta share.
The offer price of about C$3.56 per Augusta common share
represents a premium of about 11 percent to Augusta's Friday
close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The acquisition comes at a time when the price of copper has
fallen by nearly a third from highs above $9,900 a tonne in
February 2011. The metal was trading at about $6,875 a
tonne on Monday on the London Metal Exchange.
The global copper market is expected to return to a surplus
this year and next after four years of deficit as new mine
supply outstrips demand.
But beyond that the market is widely expected to revert to a
production shortfall as the pipeline of new supply is
significantly diminished by lower prices and a
shareholder-mandated austerity among the world's top miners.
The takeover underscores the continued interest in copper
assets given the longer-term outlook for the industrial metal.
Last week, First Quantum Minerals Ltd agreed to buy
Lumina Copper for about C$456 million in a bid to win
control of Lumina's Taca Taca copper project in Argentina.
In April, a Chinese consortium acquired the Las Bambas
copper mine in Peru from Glencore Xstrata for $6
billion.
HudBay said in February it planned to buy Augusta to gain
control of the Rosemont project in Arizona, considered as one of
the most promising copper projects in the United States.
Augusta had then urged its shareholders to reject HudBay's
hostile takeover bid, terming it "grossly inadequate."
Augusta's board, which agreed to terminate a shareholder
rights plan on Monday, recommended that shareholders accept the
revised offer.
Augusta's shares have risen about 28 percent and HudBay is
up 10 percent since HudBay first made its offer public.
($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars)
