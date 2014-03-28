(Corrects to add dropped word "the" in paragraph 2)
March 28 Canadian metals explorer Augusta
Resource Corp , fighting off a hostile takeover
bid from HudBay Minerals Inc, said nine parties had
expressed interest in the company in response to its strategic
review process.
HudBay, which has a 16 percent stake in Augusta, in February
offered to buy the company in a deal worth C$455 million, but
was rebuffed.
"Nine interested parties, including a number of significant
industry players, have signed confidentiality agreements and
have been conducting an extensive review of the materials in
Augusta's electronic data room," Augusta said in a statement on
Friday.
Augusta said it will hold site visits to its Rosemont copper
project, which is near construction, over the next few weeks.
The company also said it will hold a shareholder meeting on
May 9 to keep the poison pill put in place last year when HudBay
started building its stake in Augusta.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)