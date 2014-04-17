(Corrects company name in sixth paragraph to Augusta from
HudBay)
TORONTO, April 17 Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has
recommended that its clients vote to maintain Augusta Resource
Corp's shareholder rights plan, which is meant to
thwart a hostile takeover bid from larger Canadian base metals
miner HudBay Minerals Inc.
Investors will vote on whether to cancel the plan at
Augusta's May 2 shareholder meeting. Without the plan, HudBay's
hostile bid, which expires May 5, would be more likely to
succeed.
Shareholder rights plans, often called poison pills, are
designed to make hostile takeovers difficult.
In its report, which was viewed by Reuters, Glass Lewis said
it believes that rights plans are generally "not conducive to
good corporate governance," but that it supports limited plans
in some circumstances.
Poison pills can give directors more time to seek out
friendly bidders, boosting payouts to investors.
Glass Lewis said Augusta's plan does not include any of
several provisions that would normally raise governance
concerns. For example, the plan does not stipulate that buyers
must pay cash, as some plans do.
HudBay wants control of Augusta's Rosemont project in
Arizona, seen as one of the most promising copper projects in
the United States. Augusta said in March that nine parties had
expressed some interest in the company.
HudBay has asked securities regulators to cease trade the
poison pill, which would render it ineffective regardless of the
outcome of the shareholder vote.
"Our intention is to put the power of this important
decision in the hands of Augusta shareholders by giving them the
opportunity to vote on the rights plan on May 2, three days
before the expiry of HudBay's bid," Augusta Chief Executive Gil
Clausen said in a release.
Proxy advisory firms such as Glass Lewis and Institutional
Shareholder Services advise institutional investors ahead of
shareholder votes. Their reports often influence votes for or
against management.
(Reporting by Allison Martell and Euan Rocha; editing by Peter
Galloway)