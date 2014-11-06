Nov 6 Augusta Technologie AG :

* Confirms guidance for 2014: revenue of 108-118 million euros, EBITDA of 19-23 million euros

* 9-month revenue of 87.79 million euros, up 10.30 percent

* 9-month EBITDA of 15.21 million euros, up 6.24 percent

* 9-month EBIT of 10.37 million euros, up 3.25 percent