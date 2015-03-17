HAMBURG, March 17 Germany's second-largest sugar refiner Nordzucker plans to acquire a 25 percent stake in the sugar trading unit of August Toepfer, one of the country's leading sugar exporters.

Nordzucker said on Tuesday the move, which is being considered by German competition authorities, is part of its preparations for European Union sugar market reforms in 2017. It did not say how much it would pay for the stake.

Competition in the EU sugar market is heating up as producers seek to increase market share before the planned end to restrictive EU sugar production quotas in 2017.

"It is extremely important for us to be able to improve our access to the global market, without the partners losing their independence amid commercial activities," Nordzucker Chief Executive Hartwig Fuchs said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Susan Thomas)