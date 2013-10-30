TAIPEI Oct 30 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
, the world's fourth biggest LCD maker, posted a
better-than-expected net profit in the third quarter on
Wednesday, boosted by higher product prices and more shipments
of high-definition panels.
AU, which supplies major brands such as Apple Inc
, Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Sony
Corp, posted a net profit of T$2.51 billion ($85.3
million) for July-September period, its second consecutive
quarterly profit after ten successive quarters of losses.
Seventeen analysts had expected AU to post a net profit
median of T$2.4 billion. The figures compare to a net profit of
T$3.93 bln a quarter ago and a net loss of T$16.28 billion a
year earlier.
Before the announcement, shares of AU closed down 1 percent,
versus a 0.5 percent rise in the broader market.
($1 = 29.4165 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)