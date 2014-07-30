TAIPEI, July 30 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
, the world's No.4 flat-panel maker, said Wednesday its
large-panel shipments will be flat or decline slightly in the
third quarter compared to the second.
The company also predicted its large-panel average selling
price to rise slightly quarter-on-quarter, and its small and
medium-sized panel shipments to be up by mid to high-single
digit percentage in the third quarter over the second.
The company had previously reported second-quarter net
profit of T$4.03 billion ($134.58 million), against expectations
of T$1.5 billion, on commercial PC replacements and TV demand
driven by the FIFA World Cup.
Shares of the company closed up 3.76 percent ahead of the
outlook statements, versus a 0.59 percent rise in the overall
TAIEX index.
($1 = 29.9450 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Matt Driskill)