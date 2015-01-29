TAIPEI Jan 29 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp , the world's No.4 flat-panel maker, sees its shipments to decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis, due to seasonal factors, the company said Thursday.

It said shipments of large panels will decrease by high single digits to low teens in percentage terms. Shipments of small and medium-sized panels will decrease by mid- to high-single-digit percentages.

The company had previously reported fourth-quarter net profit of T$6 billion ($191.08 million), beating expectations. ($1 = 31.4000 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Michael Perry)