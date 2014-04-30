BRIEF-Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology sees FY 2017 H1 net profit to increase by 35 pct to 75 pct
April 25Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :
TAIPEI, April 30 AU Optronics Corp, the world's fourth-largest LCD panel maker, said on Wednesday it posted a net profit of T$166 million ($5.5 million) in the first quarter, swinging from a net loss in the year-earlier period.
The result was better than analyst expectations of a T$1.96 billion loss. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
ZURICH, April 25 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening little changed at 8,710 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .