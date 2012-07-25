TAIPEI, July 25 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
, the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a
bigger-than-expected loss in the second quarter on Wednesday,
hurt by weak global demand, in its seventh successive quarterly
loss.
AU, which supplies major brands such as
Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc and Sony Corp
, posted a net loss of T$12.46 billion ($413.85 million)
for April-June.
Sixteen analysts in a Reuters poll had expected AU to post a
net loss of a median T$8.55 billion.
It reported a net loss of T$10.8 billion in the same period
a year earlier and a net loss of T$13.8 billion in the previous
quarter.
($1 = 30.1075 Taiwan dollars)
