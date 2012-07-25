TAIPEI, July 25 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp , the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a bigger-than-expected loss in the second quarter on Wednesday, hurt by weak global demand, in its seventh successive quarterly loss.

AU, which supplies major brands such as Hewlett-Packard, Dell Inc and Sony Corp , posted a net loss of T$12.46 billion ($413.85 million) for April-June.

Sixteen analysts in a Reuters poll had expected AU to post a net loss of a median T$8.55 billion.

It reported a net loss of T$10.8 billion in the same period a year earlier and a net loss of T$13.8 billion in the previous quarter. ($1 = 30.1075 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)