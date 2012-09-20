AO World full-year revenue up on strong online sales
June 6 British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 A U.S. judge on Thursday fined AU Optronics Corp $500 million following its criminal conviction earlier this year for price fixing in the market for liquid crystal display panels.
U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, at a sentencing hearing in San Francisco federal court, also ordered three years of probation for the Taiwanese company including implementation of a compliance and ethics program.
A jury convicted the company and two executives in March, but acquitted a former AU chief executive. AU has said it would appeal its conviction.
AU had argued it should be fined no more than $285 million, while U.S. antitrust prosecutors had asked for a $1 billion fine.
June 6 British online retailer AO World reported a 17 percent rise in full-year revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong sales in the UK and Europe through its website.
LONDON, June 5 Just hours before Khuram Butt and two accomplices drove a rented van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people nearby, he was asking neighbours where he could hire a vehicle.