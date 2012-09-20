SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 A U.S. judge on Thursday fined AU Optronics Corp $500 million following its criminal conviction earlier this year for price fixing in the market for liquid crystal display panels.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston, at a sentencing hearing in San Francisco federal court, also ordered three years of probation for the Taiwanese company including implementation of a compliance and ethics program.

A jury convicted the company and two executives in March, but acquitted a former AU chief executive. AU has said it would appeal its conviction.

AU had argued it should be fined no more than $285 million, while U.S. antitrust prosecutors had asked for a $1 billion fine.