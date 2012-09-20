* Judge orders three years of probation for company
* Two executives sentenced to three years imprisonment
By Malathi Nayak and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 AU Optronics Corp
of Taiwan was fined $500 million by a U.S. judge on
Thursday for criminal price fixing in the market for liquid
crystal display panels.
U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in San Francisco also
handed down prison sentences of three years apiece to two
individual defendants.
A jury convicted the company and two AU executives,
Hsuan-Bin Chen, 60, and Hui Hsiung, 58, in March. Former AU
Chief Executive L.J. Chen, who remains a top executive at the
company, was acquitted at the trial.
AU was charged as part of an investigation into an alleged
price-fixing cartel between 1999 and 2006. Several other
companies, including LG Electronics Inc, have
pleaded guilty in the LCD probe.
U.S. prosecutors had accused company executives of meeting
more than 60 times at luxury hotels to fix prices of LCD panels,
saying the conspiracy cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars.
Criminal trials against publicly traded companies are rare,
and AU has said it would appeal its conviction. At trial, AU's
lawyers argued that the company "competed fiercely" and the mere
exchange of information between companies was not illegal.
AU, one of Taiwan's largest companies, had argued it should
be fined no more than $285 million. U.S. antitrust prosecutors
had sought $1 billion.
"This was a documented, far-reaching, clearly illegal
conspiracy to fix pricing," Judge Illston said at Thursday's
hearing. She said she took into consideration fines imposed on
other companies in the investigation, and the fact that AU had
already incurred heavy costs in money and time for this trial.
"That's why I find that $500 million is adequate but not
excessive," she said.
Rival LG Electronics agreed to pay a $400 million fine in
2008, while Samsung Electronics Co Ltd cut an early
deal to avoid prosecution.
AU was the sole Asian LCD maker to plead not guilty.
"$500 million is not enough to deter cartels like this from
forming," Department of Justice antitrust division trial
attorney Heather Tewksbury said.
In urging a larger penalty, Tewksbury said LG Electronics
had been fined $400 million even after providing substantial
assistance to authorities.
"AU Optronics is getting a 50 percent discount and that's an
inequitable result," she said.
The judge also ordered three years of probation for the
company, including implementation of a compliance and ethics
program. The company was ordered to pay the fine over three
years.
Both Chen and Hsiung declined to make personal remarks when
asked by Judge Illston. They sat motionless as she sentenced
them to three years in prison for making "poor choices and bad
judgment."
"The Antitrust Division will continue to pursue vigorously
international cartels that target American consumers and rob
them of their hard earned money," Scott D. Hammond, Deputy
Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division's criminal
enforcement program, said in a statement.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is United States v. Hsuan Bin Chen et al,
09-cr-00110.