* AU Optronics founds guilty but not former CEO
* Amount of gains from price-fixing judged at least $500 mln
By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 A U.S. jury found
AU Optronics Corp guilty of criminal price-fixing in a
case in which the Taiwan-based electronics company was accused
of conspiring with other manufacturers of liquid crystal display
panels.
Former company Chief Executive L.J. Chen was found not
guilty of conspiring to fix prices. Family members wept with
relief when the verdict was read out on Tuesday in a San
Francisco federal courtroom.
U.S. prosecutors accused company executives of meeting more
than 60 times at luxury hotels to fix prices of LCD panels, a
conspiracy they say cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars.
On Tuesday, the jury decided that the total amount of gross
gains derived from the conspiracy -- in which several other
producers have been accused -- came to at least half a billion
dollars.
Dennis Riordan, an attorney for AU Optronics, said after the
verdict that the jury was not asked to answer the most pressing
question -- whether U.S. price-fixing laws apply to acts
committed on foreign soil.
Other companies, including LG Electronics Inc,
have already pleaded guilty in the LCD probe, while Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd cut an early deal to avoid
prosecution.
AU Optronics and five of its current and former executives
-- including Chen, who remains a top executive at the company --
pleaded not guilty. In addition to L.J. Chen, the jury acquitted
one other executive, and convicted two. It deadlocked on another
executive.
One of those convicted, Hsuan-Bin Chen, is currently vice
chairman of the company's board.
U.S. District Judge Susan Illston will sentence the two men
found guilty and impose fines against the company after she
hears motions for a new trial.
Before the trial, Riordan said, Illston rejected a motion to
dismiss the case because the alleged crimes took place outside
the United States.
"This is a huge case," he said. "It's really the appeal
that's going to determine what this means."
In a statement, the U.S. Justice Department said AU
Optronics faces a maximum fine of $1 billion.
"The jury's decision to hold not only the companies but
also their top executives accountable for their anticompetitive
actions should send a strong deterrent message to board rooms
around the world," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Sharis
Pozen.
One juror, a middle-aged white woman who declined to give
her name, said the jurors took the testimony of those who
pleaded guilty in the LCD probe "with a grain of salt" but
relied on it nonetheless.
"All the decisions were difficult. We took it very
seriously," she said. "We didn't say, 'It's just a corporation,
it's easier to convict.'"
The jury also convicted Hui Hsiung, and it acquitted
Tsannrong "Hubert" Lee. The panel deadlocked 8-4 in favor of
convicting Shiu Lung "Steven" Leung, according to the juror, who
said it spend three days wrestling with Leung's fate.
U.S. prosecutors will have to decide whether to retry Leung.
Jurors deliberated for more than one week.
During trial, one of AU Optronics's lawyers argued that the
company "competed fiercely" and the mere exchange of information
between companies is not illegal. The company is one of the
world's largest screen manufacturers.
The criminal trial began in early January and prosecutors
presented several witnesses. The company and its executives
called only one expert witness before resting their case,
according to one defense attorney involved in the proceedings.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is United States v. Hsuan Bin Chen et al,
09-cr-00110.