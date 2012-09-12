Sept 12 The U.S. government has asked a federal
court to impose a $1 billion fine on Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
over fixing prices of liquid crystal display (LCD)
panels, court documents showed.
The government has also asked the court to sentence company
executives H.B. Chen and Hui Hsiung to 10 years in prison and
fines of $1 million, the documents showed.
AU Optronics, the world's No.4 LCD maker, was charged as
part of an investigation into an alleged price-fixing cartel
operating between 1999 and 2006, but was the sole Asian LCD
maker to plead not guilty.
U.S. prosecutors accused company executives of meeting more
than 60 times at luxury hotels to fix prices of LCD panels,
saying the conspiracy cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars.
"AU Optronics and its executives conspired with the other
major makers of TFT-LCD panels to systematically fix prices. The
conspiracy lasted five years, ending only when the FBI raided
their offices and a federal grand jury subpoenaed the
conspirators' records," the U.S. government said in the filing.
In a separate filing, AU Optronics said it should face a
fine of no more than $285 million. "The fine pressed by the
government would threaten the very existence of AU Optronics,"
the company said.
AU was found guilty of price fixing in March though it said
at the time it would appeal the verdict.
The case is in re United States of America vs AU Optronics,
Case No. 09-cr-00110, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, San Francisco division.