* Q4 net loss T$20.98 bln vs forecast T$15.3 bln

* Sees pick up in demand this year

By Argin Chang

TAIPEI, Feb 8 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp , the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a worse-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter, hurt by weak global demand, but forecast a pick up this year and stable panel prices.

LCD panel makers have struggled with falling demand for large televisions, especially in major markets in Europe and the United States where consumers are holding off purchases amid economic uncertainty.

Global TV shipments are forecast to grow 2 percent this year after no growth in 2011 due to soft consumer demand, according to research firm DisplaySearch, pointing to tough times for Taiwan's manufacturers, which compete with bigger Japanese and South Korean rivals.

"AU's quarterly loss will shrink this year, but it's going to be a long way before it becomes profitable -- at least not in H1 this year," said J.J. Lee, chief investment officer of Fubon Financial's fund arm.

"Although demand has picked up, product prices are falling too much, too fast. The recent gain in its shares reflected some investors' dreams that AU will turn around this year, which is not happening on the fundamental side," he said.

He added that Fubon funds would not buy AU shares in the first quarter.

Late last year, Taiwan's government said it was considering using cash from a state fund to promote greater integration among hi-tech industries struggling with the global slowdown, including the flat panel sector.

AU, which supplies major brands such as Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Sony Corp , posted a net loss of T$20.98 billion ($710 million) for the October-December quarter.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of T$15.3 billion.

The company reported a net loss of T$11.34 billion a year earlier and a net loss of T$15.80 billion in the previous quarter. It said last year that capital spending in 2012 would be less than T$40 billion, down from last year's T$60 billion.

AU told a briefing that it expected average selling prices for large panels to remain at the same level as the previous quarter, while shipments would be flat or slightly lower.

South Korean rival LG Display Co Ltd posted a sharply narrowed quarterly loss late last month, helped by solid demand from smartphone and tablet makers such as Apple Inc and as falling TV panel prices stabilised.