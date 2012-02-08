* Q4 net loss T$20.98 bln vs forecast T$15.3 bln
* Sees pick up in demand this year
By Argin Chang
TAIPEI, Feb 8 Taiwan's AU Optronics Corp
, the world's No.4 LCD maker, posted a
worse-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter, hurt by weak
global demand, but forecast a pick up this year and stable panel
prices.
LCD panel makers have struggled with falling demand for
large televisions, especially in major markets in Europe and the
United States where consumers are holding off purchases amid
economic uncertainty.
Global TV shipments are forecast to grow 2 percent this year
after no growth in 2011 due to soft consumer demand, according
to research firm DisplaySearch, pointing to tough times for
Taiwan's manufacturers, which compete with bigger Japanese and
South Korean rivals.
"AU's quarterly loss will shrink this year, but it's going
to be a long way before it becomes profitable -- at least not in
H1 this year," said J.J. Lee, chief investment officer of Fubon
Financial's fund arm.
"Although demand has picked up, product prices are falling
too much, too fast. The recent gain in its shares reflected some
investors' dreams that AU will turn around this year, which is
not happening on the fundamental side," he said.
He added that Fubon funds would not buy AU shares in the
first quarter.
Late last year, Taiwan's government said it was considering
using cash from a state fund to promote greater integration
among hi-tech industries struggling with the global slowdown,
including the flat panel sector.
AU, which supplies major brands such as
Hewlett-Packard Co, Dell Inc and Sony Corp
, posted a net loss of T$20.98 billion ($710 million)
for the October-December quarter.
Seven analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net loss of
T$15.3 billion.
The company reported a net loss of T$11.34 billion a year
earlier and a net loss of T$15.80 billion in the previous
quarter. It said last year that capital spending in 2012 would
be less than T$40 billion, down from last year's T$60 billion.
AU told a briefing that it expected average selling prices
for large panels to remain at the same level as the previous
quarter, while shipments would be flat or slightly lower.
South Korean rival LG Display Co Ltd posted a
sharply narrowed quarterly loss late last month, helped by solid
demand from smartphone and tablet makers such as Apple Inc
and as falling TV panel prices stabilised.