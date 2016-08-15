(Recasts with CEO comments, details)
LONDON Aug 15 Australian uranium miner Aura
Energy Ltd is making a bet on a rebound in uranium
prices as it lists in London, hoping to raise about 2.85 million
pounds (US$3.7 mln) to fund development of a mine in Mauritania,
its chief executive said on Monday.
The company, already listed on the Australian Securities
Exchange, plans to list new shares on London's AIM market by the
end of September, saying the currently oversupplied uranium
market will shift to face a supply deficit just as its main
project is due to come onstream.
It will use most of the proceeds from the listing to fund
its Mauritania project, which is in the process of a feasibility
study with output of uranium expected to begin in 2018 or 2019.
"The timing for when we get the (Mauritania) mine studied,
constructed and ready to pour the first yellow cake means that
we will be right in that time frame when people are saying we
will need to cover a supply deficit," Chairman and Chief
Executive Peter Reeve told Reuters.
Spot prices of uranium, used to make fuel for nuclear power
production, have been depressed since the 2011 Fukushima
disaster in Japan led Japan to shut down its reactors and
created high stockpiles globally.
Demand for uranium, however, is growing rapidly with China
in particular aggressively building reactors, and uranium
markets are expected to face a supply shortage by the end of the
decade.
"I would rather not be producing uranium right now because
it's such a tough time in the market but I will love producing
uranium in 2018-2019," Reeve said.
The world's largest uranium producers such as Areva SA
and Cameco Corp have said they will hold off
on expansion and exploration projects due to low prices, despite
the forecasts for a supply shortfall.
Aura Energy also owns an undeveloped uranium mine in Sweden,
and has exploration permits for gold, soda ash and lithium as
well in Mauritania. Reeve said the company may start producing
gold as prices of the yellow metal are on the rise.
($1 = 0.7731 pounds)
