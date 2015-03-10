FRANKFURT, March 10 German real estate developer
Aurelis has started preparations for a stock market listing that
may see it sell shares worth roughly 500 million euros ($537.4
million) amid a flurry of deals in Germany's red hot real estate
sector, people familiar with the deal said.
The group, formerly a part of Deutsche Bahn, is working with
advisory group VictoriaPartners on the initial public offering,
which may take place later this year and may value the group at
more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) including debt, the
three people said.
The boutique firm has been tasked with helping to choose
investment banks which would organise the listing as so-called
global coordinators, they added. The banks may be picked later
this month and a listing could take place after summer.
"The size of the offering has not yet been finally decided
and it is also unclear if any primary shares (from a potential
capital increase) will be sold," one of the sources said.
VictoriaPartners declined to comment, while Aurelis's owner
Grove was not immediately available for comment.
Hochtief, the German builder controlled by Spanish
group ACS, last year sold its stake in Aurelis to
co-owner Grove, giving the private equity firm founded by
billionaire George Soros almost full control of the unit.
Hochtief and Grove had bought Aurelis from Deutsche Bahn
for 1.6 billion euros in 2007, but some assets have
been sold in the meantime.
Soros hopes to benefit from buoyant property valuations in
Germany that helped underpin the stock market flotation of TLG
late last year and has spurred IPO plans of other
groups.
German residential property groups BGP and ADO are currently
also preparing a stock market listings.
Separately, the sector is seeing a number of mergers. Among
other, Deutsche Wohnen has offered to by peer Conwert
.
In January, Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche
Annington gained control of almost three quarters of
shares in rival Gagfah, for which it has made a 3.9
billion euro public offer.
($1 = 0.9304 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)