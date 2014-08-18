BRIEF-Freddie Mac projects home sales to decrease to 5.90 mln in 2017
* Project home sales to decrease to 5.90 million in 2017, "failing to build on momentum of 2016"
Aug 18 Aurelius AG : * Says acquires Berlin-based scaffold builder B+P * Says will purchase a majority interest in B+P Geruestbau GmbH from its
managing director and owner Alexander Steinberg * Says parties agreed to keep the purchase price confidential * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 18 Bank of America Corp's quarterly profit rose 44 percent as its investment banking and trading units produced hefty gains, and higher long term interest rates also underpinned results for the second-largest U.S. bank.