UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Investment firm Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA said it hired four people to its UK team.
The firm appointed Karun Dhir and Thomas Pinks to its London-based investment team and Timothy Spillane and Amar Gulati to its UK operational "taskforce." (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.