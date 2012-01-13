Jan 13 Canada's AuRico Gold Inc
said its quarterly gold production more than doubled,
helped by acquisitions such as the El Chanate mine in Mexico.
Fourth-quarter gold production rose 145 percent to 72,119
ounces. Silver production fell 7 percent to 1.1 million ounces.
The Mexico-focused company's revenue rose 38 percent to $154
million, AuRico said in a statement.
The Toronto-based company, which changed its name from
Gammon Gold in May last year, said gold production for the
quarter from El Chanate mine, located northeast of Caborca in
Sonora State, Mexico, was 18,080 ounces.
In 2011 August the company offered to buy Northgate Minerals
for C$1.46 billion in a friendly deal that would nearly
double its output and expand its geographic reach.
Shares of the company closed at $8.91 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.