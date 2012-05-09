May 9 AuRico Gold Inc's first-quarter
adjusted profit almost tripled as the company sold more gold at
higher price.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $57.8 million, or
21 cents per share, up from $20.2 million, or 14 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Net earnings fell to $1.4 million, or breakeven on a
per-share basis, from $11.8 million, or 9 cents per basic share.
Revenue from mining operations rose 60 percent to $112.5
million.
Gold price rose 22 percent to average $1,690 per
ounce during the first quarter from the year-ago period.
Shares of the company closed at C$7.94 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)