COPENHAGEN, July 31 Auriga Industries said on Thursday it was in talks with several parties on a sale transaction following reports of bankers working on debt financing for the sale of its crop protection unit, Cheminova.

Auriga did not specify which unit is being discussed with other parties.

Private equity firms Bain, CVC and EQT and Israel-based Adama Agricultural Solutions are expected to submit second round bids in an auction process at the end of August for the unit, banking sources said told Reuters earlier.

