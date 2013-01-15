TORONTO Jan 15 Aurizon Mines Ltd said
on Tuesday that it was reviewing the unsolicited takeover
proposal it received from rival gold miner Alamos Gold Inc
and advised its shareholders to hold off on taking any
action at this time.
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Aurizon, which operates
the Casa Berardi gold mine in Quebec, said it was evaluating the
C$780 million ($791.4 million) offer with its financial and
legal advisors. It also plans to appoint a special committee of
its board members to review the bid.
Aurizon said it recommended that shareholders defer taking
any action on the Alamos offer until its board makes a
recommendation.