SYDNEY Dec 23 Shares in Aurizon Holdings Ltd
were hammered after the commodity rail carrier company
lowered its haulage guidance and said it would take a half-year
pre-tax impairment of up to A$240 million ($173.47 million).
The stock tumbled more than 15 percent to A$4.14 after
Aurizon said it now expected rail coal haulage volumes of
between only 202 million and 212 million tonnes, a 3-4 percent
reduction in guidance. The stock has dropped by 25 percent since
Nov. 27 as investors concerns mount over deteriorating
commodities markets.
"Given the current market conditions for our coal customers,
there is a higher level of uncertainty over second-half volumes
than in recent years," the company said.
It also confirmed that preliminary work on its West Pilbara
Iron Ore mining and transport project was being put on hold by
agreement among the partners because of a weak market outlook.
Aurizon said it was considering the implications of this
decision, given its capitalised value of its investment in the
project of A$91 million.
Aurizon invested in the West Pilbara Iron Ore project last
year with China's Baosteel Resources, South Korean steel maker
POSCO and commodities investor AMCI, before iron ore
prices plunged. It is also looking to build a rail line for
Indian group GVK's Alpha coal project, also on hold.
On a broader scale, Aurizon has undertaken a review of the
carrying value of its assets, leading to an impairment charge in
the range of $215-240 million before tax for the half-year to
end-December.
The impairment did not take into account any potential
impairment arising from the West Pilbara Iron Ore Project, the
company said.
($1 = 1.3835 Australian dollars)
