* West Pilbara final investment decision pushed out to late
2016
* Project rocked by volatile iron ore prices
* Ore prices were 75 pct higher when bid was launched
MELBOURNE, May 11 China's Baosteel Resources and
its partners have pushed out plans to develop a long-stalled
iron ore project in Australia by at least 18 months in light of
weak ore prices, rail operator Aurizon Holdings said.
Baosteel, China's no.2 steel maker, and Aurizon took control
of the West Pilbara Iron Ore project last year when they bought
Aquila Resources for A$1.4 billion ($1.1 billion), launching the
bid when iron ore prices were around 75 percent higher than now.
At the time they said they aimed to slash the estimated
A$7.4 billion cost of building the mine, rail and port, and
would make a final investment decision on the project in early
2016 to start producing ore in 2017 or 2018.
"Aurizon and the mine participants are mindful of the
volatility in the iron ore market price since the completion of
the takeover of Aquila Resources in 2014," Aurizon said on
Monday in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.
The partners, including South Korean steel giant POSCO
and commodities investor AMCI, are now targeting a
final investment decision in late 2016, as they look to cut
project costs further due to poor iron ore prices, Aurizon said.
"It's a sign of the times. We're in a very well supplied
market," said UBS commodities analyst Daniel Morgan,
Production would now start in 2019 or 2020 at the earliest,
Aurizon spokesman Mark Hairsine said.
"It's driven by all parties looking at the nature of the
market and the nature of the project, and making some decision
about how we progress it in a sensible way," he said.
The mine's 30 million tonnes a year of iron ore are not
needed right now, based on UBS modeling, and the project's
economics would be "troublesome" at current prices, Morgan said.
Aurizon declined to reveal the latest cost estimates for the
project, but Hairsine said they were "certainly consistent with"
comments the company made last July that it expected to be able
to cut the A$4.6 billion port and rail cost by about 40 percent.
While cheap iron ore is good for Baosteel and POSCO, Morgan
said it made sense for them to hold on to the West Pilbara
project as it could be brought on if any of the major producers
opted to hold back new supply to boost prices.
"Keeping the option alive keeps the major producers honest,"
he said.
($1 = 1.2629 Australian dollars)
