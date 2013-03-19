March 19 Alamos Gold Inc said it would
not extend its offer for Aurizon shareholders to tender their
shares after it failed to overturn a break-up fee payable to
rival bidder Hecla Mining Co.
Alamos said it would not take up any Aurizon shares that
were tendered to its offer. The tender offer is slated to expire
today.
Alamos, which is Aurizon's largest shareholder with a 16.11
percent stake, made its unsolicited C$780 million offer in
January. Hecla topped Alamos' bid with a friendly C$796 million
offer on March 4.
Alamos Gold CEO John McCluskey told Reuters on March 12 that
the company was likely to walk away from a bid to buy Aurizon
Mines if it loses the regulatory ruling on the merits of a
second poison pill adopted by Aurizon and the break fee
committed to rival bidder Hecla Mining.
The British Columbia Securities Commission on Monday
rejected Alamos' application against the break-up fee of C$27.2
million to Hecla but ruled in favour of Alamos's application for
the removal of the poison pill.
"The Aurizon Board, by adopting this unique type of break
fee, has foreclosed the opportunity for Aurizon shareholders to
tender to Alamos' superior offer," McCluskey said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Alamos CEO John McCluskey told Reuters on March 5 that about
13 percent of Aurizon's outstanding shares had been tendered in
its favor. However, Aurizon quoted Alamos's counsel as saying
during the hearing at the British Columbia Securities Commission
(BCSC) that only 6.5 percent Aurizon's shares had been tendered.
Hecla shares closed at $4.08 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Tuesday. Shares of Aurizon closed at C$4.48, while those of
Alamos closed at C$14.98 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.