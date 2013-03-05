March 5 Alamos Gold Inc, which is
caught in a battle with Hecla Mining Co to acquire
Aurizon Mines Ltd , extended its tender offer
deadline for Aurizon shares.
Alamos extended the deadline to March 19 from March 5,
following the waiver of the minimum tender condition of its
original bid.
Aurizon in January rejected an unsolicited takeover offer
from Alamos, its largest single shareholder with a more than 16
percent stake, for about C$780 million.
Alamos said on Monday it would not raise its offer,
following U.S. silver miner Hecla's rival bid of about C$796
million ($774 million).
The Canadian miner said shareholders had tendered about 18
million Aurizon shares, representing 10.26 percent, as of March
4.
Alamos said that it expects to receive an additional 17.3
percent Aurizon shares.