March 5 Alamos Gold Inc, which is caught in a battle with Hecla Mining Co to acquire Aurizon Mines Ltd , extended its tender offer deadline for Aurizon shares.

Alamos extended the deadline to March 19 from March 5, following the waiver of the minimum tender condition of its original bid.

Aurizon in January rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from Alamos, its largest single shareholder with a more than 16 percent stake, for about C$780 million.

Alamos said on Monday it would not raise its offer, following U.S. silver miner Hecla's rival bid of about C$796 million ($774 million).

The Canadian miner said shareholders had tendered about 18 million Aurizon shares, representing 10.26 percent, as of March 4.

Alamos said that it expects to receive an additional 17.3 percent Aurizon shares.