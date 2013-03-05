* About 29.5 pct of Aurizon investors have tendered to our
offer: CEO
* Alamos CEO says has "good support" from "large
shareholders"
By Garima Goel
March 5 Alamos Gold Inc said it was
close to blocking Hecla Mining Co's rival bid for Aurizon
Mines Ltd , and had the support of other "large
shareholders."
Alamos said it had 29.5 percent Aurizon shares as on Tuesday
afternoon, including the 16.11 percent stake it already held in
the company.
"I have been talking to other large shareholders, and
collectively we feel that Hecla's proposal is a very very weak
bet," Chief Executive John McCluskey told Reuters.
"By virtue of the fact that approximately 29.5 percent of
the shares have already tendered to our offer, it's a guess we
already have a strong enough position to block (Hecla's) plan of
arrangement from going through."
Alamos, which extended its tender offer deadline to March
19, said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that shareholders had
tendered about 10.26 percent of Aurizon shares as of March 4.
Alamos said on Monday it would not raise its offer,
following U.S. silver miner Hecla's rival bid of about C$796
million ($774 million).
Aurizon had rejected an unsolicited takeover offer from
Alamos, its largest single shareholder, in January for about
C$780 million.